Overview

Dr. Robert Mosqueda, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston.



Dr. Mosqueda works at Robert A Mosqueda MD in Brownsville, TX with other offices in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Conduct Disorder, Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.