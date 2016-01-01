See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Brownsville, TX
Dr. Robert Mosqueda, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
33 years of experience

Dr. Robert Mosqueda, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston.

Dr. Mosqueda works at Robert A Mosqueda MD in Brownsville, TX with other offices in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Conduct Disorder, Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Robert A Mosqueda MD
    44 E Levee St, Brownsville, TX 78520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 542-2555
    Mosqueda Clinic
    2113 S Bentsen Rd, McAllen, TX 78503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 542-2555

Conduct Disorder
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
ADHD and-or ADD
    About Dr. Robert Mosqueda, MD

    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    33 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1942390273
    Education & Certifications

    Children's Hospital Boston-Harvard Medical School
    Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Dr. Robert Mosqueda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mosqueda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mosqueda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mosqueda has seen patients for Conduct Disorder, Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mosqueda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosqueda. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosqueda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosqueda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosqueda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

