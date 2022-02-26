Dr. Moukarzel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Moukarzel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Moukarzel, MD
Dr. Robert Moukarzel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their fellowship with Albany Medical Center - Albany, NY (Orthopedic Surgery)
Dr. Moukarzel's Office Locations
Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Directions (225) 761-5200Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Stanocola Home Health16777 Medical Center Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Directions (225) 761-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Office staff as efficient and professional. Physician was knowledgeable, patient with explanations and skillful with injection to alleviate my pain. I could have expected a better experience for my initial visit
About Dr. Robert Moukarzel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1285794693
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center - Albany, NY (Orthopedic Surgery)
- Staten Island Hospital/ Albany Medical Center - Albany, NY (General Surgery)
- Staten Island University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moukarzel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moukarzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Moukarzel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moukarzel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moukarzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moukarzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.