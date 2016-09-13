Dr. Robert Moyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Moyer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Moyer's Office Locations
Prevea St. Mary's Health Center1715 Dousman St # 3R, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 405-1430
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I saw two other doctors with my second pregnancy and never felt a connection. Dr. Moyer always makes me feel like he cares about me and knows my background and history before entering the room. He never rushes me through appointments and has a gentle, caring touch. So glad he's my doctor!
Education & Certifications
- Magee-Womens Hosp/U Pittsburgh
- Magee-Womens Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Moyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Moyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moyer.
