Dr. Moyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Moyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Moyer, MD
Dr. Robert Moyer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Beebe Medical Center.
Dr. Moyer works at
Dr. Moyer's Office Locations
-
1
Infusion Solutions of Delaware1100 Forrest Ave, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 674-4627
- 2 1003 Mattlind Way, Milford, DE 19963 Directions (302) 422-8785
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- Beebe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moyer?
I've been seeing Dr. Moyer for more than 20 years for RA. He is the best doctor I have ever had. He is kind, to the point, and knows all of the new treatments.
About Dr. Robert Moyer, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1861477077
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moyer works at
Dr. Moyer has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Moyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.