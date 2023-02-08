Dr. Robert Muckle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muckle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Muckle, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Muckle, MD
Dr. Robert Muckle, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Muckle works at
Dr. Muckle's Office Locations
Denver Ear Associates701 E Hampden Ave Ste 415, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 963-0381
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Muckle saved my life. I have a serious disease called Meniere's Disease. I went to other Doctors and they knew nothing or were not willing to do anything to help me. Dr. Muckle is invested in my help and has got me on the medications and procedures that have stabized the serious disease. He is the kind of doctor who takes time to explain issues and willing to consider your needs when making the hard decisions he must. He is not arrogant but open to the fact that we all have so much information. Sometimes the wait can be a little long but I understand this this small inconenience comes with the benefit of a doctor who takes time with patience and is care centric.
About Dr. Robert Muckle, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1245215284
Education & Certifications
- House Ear Clinic
- University of Minnesota Hospitals and Clinics
- Naval Regional Medical Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muckle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muckle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muckle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Muckle has seen patients for Vertigo, Tinnitus and Meniere's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muckle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Muckle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muckle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muckle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muckle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.