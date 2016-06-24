Dr. Robert Muhumuza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muhumuza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Muhumuza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Muhumuza, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SANTOSH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital, Lane Regional Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Rapides Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Muhumuza works at
Locations
Robert Muhumuza MD PC8235 Ymca Plaza Dr Ste 100, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (504) 412-1860
Lane Regional Medical Center6300 Main St, Zachary, LA 70791 Directions (225) 658-4545
Baton Rouge General Medical Center8585 Picardy Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 387-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
- Lane Regional Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Presently seeing Dr. Muhumuza and I have to say that the staff is very friendly and helpful. Dr. Muhumuza spent a lot of time with me and answered all of my questions. He also informed me of all the pros and cons pertaining to my liver complications.
About Dr. Robert Muhumuza, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1073524591
Education & Certifications
- SANTOSH MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muhumuza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muhumuza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muhumuza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muhumuza works at
Dr. Muhumuza has seen patients for Gastroparesis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muhumuza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Muhumuza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muhumuza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muhumuza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muhumuza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.