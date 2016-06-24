Overview

Dr. Robert Muhumuza, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SANTOSH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital, Lane Regional Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Rapides Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Muhumuza works at Robert Muhumuza MD PC in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Zachary, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroparesis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.