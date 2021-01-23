See All Podiatrists in Las Cruces, NM
Dr. Robert Mullan, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (13)
Map Pin Small Las Cruces, NM
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Mullan, DPM

Dr. Robert Mullan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Mullan works at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, NM with other offices in Alamogordo, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mullan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Medical Center
    2450 S Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 522-2776
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    Indian Wells Family Practice
    2474 Indian Wells Rd, Alamogordo, NM 88310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 522-2776
  3. 3
    Thomas J Chambers, DPM
    1400 El Paseo Rd, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 522-2776

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 23, 2021
    He has been my Podiatrist for more than ten years. He does great work, always friendly and interested in his patients. Also, the staff are very nice, and professional.
    DennisJ — Jan 23, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Mullan, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033105812
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saddleback Memorial Medical Center, Laguna Hills, Ca
    Internship
    • Yale U-Yale New Haven
    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • University Northern Iowa
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Mullan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mullan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mullan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mullan has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

