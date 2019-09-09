Dr. Robert Murdock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murdock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Murdock, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Murdock, MD
Dr. Robert Murdock, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murdock's Office Locations
- 1 4923 Colonial Ave Ste B, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 769-2026
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was under Dr. Murdock's care for more than 3 years. I am in no doubt he provided me excellent psychiatric care and meticulous in his review of my medications. I had no issue with filing my own insurance. Any inconvenience I experienced was more than offset by not having endless 3-way conversations between me, Dr. Murdock's office and insurance company. Dr. Murdock is concise, direct and answers questions without ten wiggle words in every answer. One doesn't see a psychiatric provider for handholding. For that you need a psychologist or other capable therapist.
About Dr. Robert Murdock, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1104844299
Education & Certifications
- Inst Of Living
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murdock has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murdock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Murdock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murdock.
