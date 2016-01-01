Dr. Robert Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Murphy, MD
Dr. Robert Murphy, MD is an Anatomic & Clinical Pathology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Door County Medical Center, HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Locations
Prevea St. Mary's Health Center1860 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 496-4700
HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital3100 Superior Ave Fl 1, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Directions (920) 459-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Door County Medical Center
- HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
- Aetna
About Dr. Robert Murphy, MD
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology
- English
- 1225054992
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology
