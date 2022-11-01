Overview of Dr. Robert Murrah Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Murrah Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Murrah Jr works at Scripts Pharmacy in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.