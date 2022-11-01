Dr. Robert Murrah Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murrah Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Murrah Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Murrah Jr, MD
Dr. Robert Murrah Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Murrah Jr's Office Locations
Scripts Pharmacy1222 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 423-7777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Eight months ago, I had a complete left knee replacement with bone correction. Fantastic job. Can't see the area where the staples were and the skin healed perfectly already. He believes strongly in pain medication and makes sure he keeps you pain free. He is easy going loves to explain procedures before hand, and a very good personality. He is helpful in any way possible. I am scheduled on Feb. 16, 2023, he is going to do the right leg same procedure. It was a blessing I found him and trust him to the fullest. I highly recommend him to anyone who needs surgery.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1104931559
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Murrah Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murrah Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murrah Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murrah Jr has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murrah Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Murrah Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murrah Jr.
