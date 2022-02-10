Dr. Musni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Musni, MD
Dr. Robert Musni, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MANILA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Urgent Care At Montecito Healthcare Center7061 Grand Montecito Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 334-6027
His office makes getting approvals from other doctors difficult to say the least. AND they do not return calls.. A question as to why they can not be more helpful since they know the procedures they have to have leaving a patient to fight his was through the system ALONE ... good luck if you need approvals or referrals with this mess.
About Dr. Robert Musni, MD
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1518969187
Education & Certifications
- MANILA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Dr. Musni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Musni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musni.
