Dr. Robert N Young, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (35)
Map Pin Small Shavano Park, TX
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert N Young, MD

Dr. Robert N Young, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shavano Park, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with North Central Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Young works at DrYoungForever in Shavano Park, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Young's Office Locations

  1. 1
    DrYoungForever
    3204 Napier Park, Shavano Park, TX 78231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 403-2000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Central Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia

Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 35 ratings
Patient Ratings (35)
5 Star
(32)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Robert N Young, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 48 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1033221585
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • American College Of Surgeons
Fellowship
Residency
  • Beaumont Army Hosp
Residency
Internship
  • Brooke Army Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert N Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

35 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

