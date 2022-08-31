Dr. Robert Nadell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Nadell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Nadell, MD
Dr. Robert Nadell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Nadell works at
Dr. Nadell's Office Locations
Complete Women's Healthcare PC877 Stewart Ave Ste 9, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 683-6800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nadell has been my GYN for a few decades. I'm very pleased with his medical expertise. I have waited at times extremely long to be seen, but I find that with most doctor appointments today. A small price to pay if you are satisfied with your health care. I do find the staff to be quite accommodating and friendly, except for the billing department, who has a very curt, fast talking person, who will talk over you while you are speaking and is quite rude.
About Dr. Robert Nadell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1801825344
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Nadell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nadell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nadell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nadell has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nadell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nadell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nadell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.