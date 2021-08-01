Dr. Robert Nadler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Nadler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Nadler, MD
Dr. Robert Nadler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Nadler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nadler's Office Locations
-
1
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8146
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nadler?
He saved my life and quality of life post surgery, which was five years ago is awesome. Preserved all function better than ever
About Dr. Robert Nadler, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1982623401
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine / Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Wash U Sch Med-Barnes Hosp
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nadler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nadler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nadler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nadler works at
Dr. Nadler has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nadler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nadler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nadler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.