Dr. Robert Nahouraii, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Nahouraii, MD
Dr. Robert Nahouraii, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Nahouraii works at
Dr. Nahouraii's Office Locations
Mecklenburg Neurology Group3541 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 335-3400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mng701 Lauchwood Dr, Laurinburg, NC 28352 Directions (704) 335-3400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Palmetto Richland9 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 110, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 434-7961
Southern Med Fort Mill342 Patricia Ln Ste 105, Fort Mill, SC 29708 Directions (803) 434-7961
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for 20 years and couldn't be any happier to recommend him to anyone! He is amazing.
About Dr. Robert Nahouraii, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104877224
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Ohio State University
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- Columbia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nahouraii has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nahouraii accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nahouraii has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nahouraii speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nahouraii. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nahouraii.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nahouraii, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nahouraii appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.