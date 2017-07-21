Overview of Dr. Robert Nahouraii, MD

Dr. Robert Nahouraii, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Nahouraii works at Mecklenburg Neurology Group in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Laurinburg, NC, Columbia, SC and Fort Mill, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.