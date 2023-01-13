Overview of Dr. Robert Naismith, MD

Dr. Robert Naismith, MD is an Urology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi and Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.



Dr. Naismith works at Corpus Christi Urology Group in Corpus Christi, TX with other offices in Rockport, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.