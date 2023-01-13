Dr. Robert Naismith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naismith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Naismith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Naismith, MD
Dr. Robert Naismith, MD is an Urology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi and Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.
Dr. Naismith works at
Dr. Naismith's Office Locations
Corpus Christi Urology Group601 Texan Trl Ste 100, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 268-3182
Corpus Christi Urology Group700 E Mimosa St, Rockport, TX 78382 Directions (361) 268-3762MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am very impressed with this Dr. very good manners and good credentials, appears to know his job, he made a good impression on me, I’m confident that he’ll do me a good job
About Dr. Robert Naismith, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1013903624
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Urology
Dr. Naismith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naismith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naismith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naismith works at
Dr. Naismith has seen patients for Hydrocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naismith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Naismith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naismith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naismith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naismith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.