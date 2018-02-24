Dr. Robert Najera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Najera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Najera, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Najera, MD
Dr. Robert Najera, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Medical City Las Colinas, Medical City Lewisville, Medical City Plano, Methodist McKinney Hospital and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Najera's Office Locations
Najera Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery4401 Coit Rd Ste 305, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (469) 234-8890
Frisco Surgery Center3140 Legacy Dr Ste 210, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (469) 234-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Medical City Las Colinas
- Medical City Lewisville
- Medical City Plano
- Methodist McKinney Hospital
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Prime Health Services
- Smart Card Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Najera came highly recommended to me. Recently I went in for a consultation. I had a wonderful experience. The staff was extremely friendly and helpful. His office manager and patient coordinator does an amazing job with explaining everything in detail. she’s got such an amazing personality that it made the experience that much more enjoyable. Amber made sure I was always informed about the process. She's gentle and makes you feel comfortable while giving great results. I highly recommend Dr
About Dr. Robert Najera, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Wisconsin
- Nassau County Medical Center
- University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
- Univ Of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
