Overview of Dr. Robert Najera, MD

Dr. Robert Najera, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Medical City Las Colinas, Medical City Lewisville, Medical City Plano, Methodist McKinney Hospital and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Najera works at Najera Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.