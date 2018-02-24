See All Plastic Surgeons in Frisco, TX
Dr. Robert Najera, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Najera, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (13)
Map Pin Small Frisco, TX
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Najera, MD

Dr. Robert Najera, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Medical City Las Colinas, Medical City Lewisville, Medical City Plano, Methodist McKinney Hospital and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Najera works at Najera Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Brobst, MD
Dr. Robert Brobst, MD
4.7 (171)
View Profile
Dr. Ben Tittle, MD
Dr. Ben Tittle, MD
5.0 (489)
View Profile
Dr. Stefan Thiele, MD
Dr. Stefan Thiele, MD
5.0 (11)
View Profile

Dr. Najera's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Najera Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery
    4401 Coit Rd Ste 305, Frisco, TX 75035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 234-8890
  2. 2
    Frisco Surgery Center
    3140 Legacy Dr Ste 210, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 234-8888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
  • Medical City Las Colinas
  • Medical City Lewisville
  • Medical City Plano
  • Methodist McKinney Hospital
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Prime Health Services
    • Smart Card Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Najera?

    Feb 24, 2018
    Dr. Najera came highly recommended to me. Recently I went in for a consultation. I had a wonderful experience. The staff was extremely friendly and helpful. His office manager and patient coordinator does an amazing job with explaining everything in detail. she’s got such an amazing personality that it made the experience that much more enjoyable. Amber made sure I was always informed about the process. She's gentle and makes you feel comfortable while giving great results. I highly recommend Dr
    — Feb 24, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Najera, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Najera, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Najera to family and friends

    Dr. Najera's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Najera

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Najera, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Najera, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891097689
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College Wisconsin
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Nassau County Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Najera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Najera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Najera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Najera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Najera works at Najera Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in Frisco, TX. View the full address on Dr. Najera’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Najera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Najera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Najera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Najera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Najera, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.