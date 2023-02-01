Overview of Dr. Robert Napoletano, MD

Dr. Robert Napoletano, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Napoletano works at Starling Physicians PC in New Britain, CT with other offices in Southington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.