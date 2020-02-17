Dr. Robert Narvaiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narvaiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Narvaiz, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Narvaiz, MD
Dr. Robert Narvaiz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Dr. Narvaiz works at
Dr. Narvaiz's Office Locations
Zelda Hittel Phd1050 E Southern Ave Ste A1, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (480) 557-7982
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I disagree. I had gone to Dr Narvaiz out of desperation of my self. He and his staff have been MORE than helpful. When a insurance switch by myself put my medication into the seven hundred monthly range, he and his staff worked with me to bring the cost back down to 15.00- true he does not coddle but I find his conversion witty and he is old school. So am I . Guess it all depends, are you looking to diagnose yourself or are you looking for a Dr who will treat you. Just my two cents
About Dr. Robert Narvaiz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1821067117
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narvaiz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narvaiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narvaiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Narvaiz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narvaiz.
