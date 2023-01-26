Dr. Robert Nason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Nason, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Nason, MD
Dr. Robert Nason, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Nason works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nason's Office Locations
-
1
Central office720 W 34th St Ste 110, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 346-7600
-
2
Central office1015 E 32nd St Ste 205, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 478-2273
-
3
Cedar Park office1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 207, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 346-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nason?
Dr. Nason is a ENT surgeon with superior skills and empathy. I worked with him in a surgical setting for many years and saw that he treats his patients with respect, empathy and kindness. I was in the OR many times, took care of his patients post-op and furthermore chose him as my own surgeon for an extensive sinus surgery as well as an Inspire implant. I live almost 300 miles away but will travel and pay out-of-network medical costs should I need ENT care in the future. Excellent physician in every way.
About Dr. Robert Nason, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1538370309
Education & Certifications
- Rady Children's Hospital/UC-San Diego
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Rice
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nason has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nason accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nason works at
Dr. Nason has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Nosebleed and Broken Nose, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nason speaks Russian.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Nason. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nason.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.