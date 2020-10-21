Dr. Nastasi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Nastasi, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Nastasi, MD
Dr. Robert Nastasi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Nastasi's Office Locations
River Point Behavioral Health6300 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 724-9202
Department of Veterans Affairs2900 Veterans Way, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 637-3788
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He took the time to go through great detail what is causing my concern and what the options are for treatment.
About Dr. Robert Nastasi, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1467608521
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Addiction Medicine, Pain Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nastasi accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nastasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nastasi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nastasi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nastasi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nastasi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.