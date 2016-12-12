See All Pediatricians in McKinney, TX
Dr. Robert Neal, MD

Pediatrics
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Neal, MD

Dr. Robert Neal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Ucla-School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.

Dr. Neal works at McKinney Pediatrics, PA in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Neal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    McKinney Pediatrics, P.A.
    1872 N Lake Forest Dr, McKinney, TX 75071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 548-0758
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Medical City Mckinney

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Acute Pharyngitis
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Acute Pharyngitis

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 12, 2016
    My family has been going to Dr Neal for 25+ years. You won't find better care anywhere in the country
    Matthew Rush in Richardson, TX — Dec 12, 2016
    About Dr. Robert Neal, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1891867594
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univeristy Of Arkansas Medical Sciences
    Internship
    • Ark Chldns Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Ucla-School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Neal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neal works at McKinney Pediatrics, PA in McKinney, TX. View the full address on Dr. Neal’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Neal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

