Dr. Robert Neal, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Neal, MD
Dr. Robert Neal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Ucla-School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.
Dr. Neal works at
Dr. Neal's Office Locations
McKinney Pediatrics, P.A.1872 N Lake Forest Dr, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 548-0758Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My family has been going to Dr Neal for 25+ years. You won't find better care anywhere in the country
About Dr. Robert Neal, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891867594
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy Of Arkansas Medical Sciences
- Ark Chldns Hospital
- Ucla-School Of Medicine
- UCLA
- Pediatrics
Dr. Neal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neal speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Neal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neal.
