Overview of Dr. Robert Neel IV, MD
Dr. Robert Neel IV, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Neel IV's Office Locations
University of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute3113 Bellevue Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8730
Vitas Inpatient Unit At the Drake Center151 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45216 Directions (513) 418-2059
UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute222 Piedmont Ave Ste 3200, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8730
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent consultation. Took exhaustive, detailed history, performed expert, complete neurologic exam and gave well considered opinion. He’s very nice as well!
About Dr. Robert Neel IV, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neel IV has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neel IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neel IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Neel IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neel IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neel IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neel IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.