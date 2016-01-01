Dr. Robert Nelson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Nelson, DO
Overview of Dr. Robert Nelson, DO
Dr. Robert Nelson, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and Regional West Medical Center.
Dr. Nelson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nelson's Office Locations
-
1
Monument Health Neurology and Rehabilitation677 Cathedral Dr, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 755-4150
Hospital Affiliations
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
- Regional West Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson?
About Dr. Robert Nelson, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1083931877
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson works at
Dr. Nelson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.