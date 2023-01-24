Dr. Robert Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Nelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Nelson, MD
Dr. Robert Nelson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UCLA school of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Nelson works at
Dr. Nelson's Office Locations
Virginia Urology - Stony Point9101 Stony Point Dr, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 430-3441Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Virginia Urology - Far West End1700 Mills Rd Ste B, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 498-5758
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Robert Nelson is excellent!!! He performed my surgery. He listens and has an excellent bedside manner!! I was referred to him after the first doctor I went to didn't listen to me or meet my needs. If Dr. Nelson is accepting new patients, make sure you make an appointment ASAP!
About Dr. Robert Nelson, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1902860380
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- UCLA school of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson works at
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Prostate Removal, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
