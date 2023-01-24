See All Urologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Robert Nelson, MD

Urology
3.9 (26)
Map Pin Small Richmond, VA
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Nelson, MD

Dr. Robert Nelson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UCLA school of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Nelson works at Virginia Urology - Stony Point in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Removal, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nelson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Urology - Stony Point
    9101 Stony Point Dr, Richmond, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 430-3441
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Virginia Urology - Far West End
    1700 Mills Rd Ste B, Richmond, VA 23233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 498-5758

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostate Removal
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostate Removal
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance

Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystoscopy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Surgery Chevron Icon
Radical Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopic Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urological Surgery Chevron Icon
Urology Procedure Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Robert Nelson, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902860380
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • UCLA school of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nelson works at Virginia Urology - Stony Point in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Nelson’s profile.

    Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Prostate Removal, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

