Dr. Robert Nemerofsky, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (9)
Map Pin Small Denville, NJ
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Nemerofsky, MD

Dr. Robert Nemerofsky, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.

Dr. Nemerofsky works at Pediatric Care of Morris, LLC in Denville, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nemerofsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ped Care of Morris Primary Care Partners Affiliate
    16 Pocono Rd Ste 214, Denville, NJ 07834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 627-6129

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Clare's Denville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
truSculpt™ System Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 24, 2019
    The doctor went beyond the call of duty and saved my son’s foot. He never gave up and found a revolutionary treatment that made my son one of 200 people that ever had the procedure! Thank you can never be enough. Mother of Patient
    — May 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Nemerofsky, MD
    About Dr. Robert Nemerofsky, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629061908
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College Of Pennsylvania|Sinai Grace Hospital|Sinai Hosp-Detroit Mc|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey|WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • Medical College Penn
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Nemerofsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nemerofsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nemerofsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nemerofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nemerofsky works at Pediatric Care of Morris, LLC in Denville, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Nemerofsky’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemerofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemerofsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nemerofsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nemerofsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

