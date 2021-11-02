See All Podiatric Surgeons in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Robert Neville, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.4 (116)
Map Pin Small Shenandoah, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Neville, DPM

Dr. Robert Neville, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences. and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Neville works at Robert Neville & Associates PA in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Conroe, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Neville's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robert Neville & Associates PA
    1120 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 180, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 655-1945
  2. 2
    Robert E Neville and Associates
    1222 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX 77301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 760-3736

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Bunion
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Stress Fracture of Foot
Ankle Fracture
Arthritis
Bone Spur
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot Pain
Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Hammer Toe Repair
Heel Pain
Infections
Neuromas
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Numbness
Sports Injuries
Ulcer
Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 116 ratings
    Patient Ratings (116)
    5 Star
    (94)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Neville, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1023052974
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences.
