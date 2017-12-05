Dr. Nezami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Nezami, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Nezami, MD
Dr. Robert Nezami, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Nezami works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nezami's Office Locations
-
1
Fremont Office39420 Liberty St Ste 265, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 744-3688
-
2
San Jose Office1550 The Alameda Ste 100, San Jose, CA 95126 Directions (408) 295-8111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nezami?
Dr Nezami has been amazing.
About Dr. Robert Nezami, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1184827719
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nezami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nezami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nezami works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nezami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nezami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nezami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nezami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.