See All Orthopedic Surgeons in La Place, LA
Dr. Robert Nicholson Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Robert Nicholson Jr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Nicholson Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Nicholson Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Place, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana.

Dr. Nicholson Jr works at Neuromuscular Medical Assocs in La Place, LA with other offices in Hammond, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Nicholson Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neuromuscular Medical Associates LLC
    2840 W Airline Hwy Ste A, La Place, LA 70068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 479-8000
  2. 2
    NeuroMuscular Medical Associates
    42078 Veterans Ave Ste G, Hammond, LA 70403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 542-7177

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Nicholson Jr?

Photo: Dr. Robert Nicholson Jr, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Nicholson Jr, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nicholson Jr to family and friends

Dr. Nicholson Jr's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Nicholson Jr

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Nicholson Jr, MD.

About Dr. Robert Nicholson Jr, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1124417373
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Tulane University of Louisiana
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nicholson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nicholson Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicholson Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicholson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicholson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Robert Nicholson Jr, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.