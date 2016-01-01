Dr. Nicholson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robert Nicholson Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Nicholson Jr, MD
Dr. Robert Nicholson Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Place, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana.

Dr. Nicholson Jr's Office Locations
Neuromuscular Medical Associates LLC2840 W Airline Hwy Ste A, La Place, LA 70068 Directions (985) 479-8000
NeuroMuscular Medical Associates42078 Veterans Ave Ste G, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 542-7177
About Dr. Robert Nicholson Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1124417373
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana

Dr. Nicholson Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicholson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicholson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicholson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.