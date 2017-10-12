Overview of Dr. Robert Nipp, DPM

Dr. Robert Nipp, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Nipp works at Northern Foot & Ankle Associates in Duluth, MN with other offices in Hibbing, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.