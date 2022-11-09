Dr. Nishime has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Nishime, MD
Dr. Robert Nishime, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Rush University.
Dr. Nishime's Office Locations
Japantown Office280 Jackson St, San Jose, CA 95112 Directions (408) 293-5864
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend
About Dr. Robert Nishime, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1225087984
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nishime accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nishime speaks Japanese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nishime. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nishime.
