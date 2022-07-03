Dr. Robert Nixon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nixon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Nixon, MD
Dr. Robert Nixon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.
Dr. Nixon's Office Locations
Smg Hawthorn535 Faunce Corner Rd, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 996-3991
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nixon?
Very satisfied, he listened to me, great results
About Dr. Robert Nixon, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1447226329
Education & Certifications
- Stamford Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Dr. Nixon works at
