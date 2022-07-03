Overview of Dr. Robert Nixon, MD

Dr. Robert Nixon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. Nixon works at Hawthorn Medical in North Dartmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Umbilical Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.