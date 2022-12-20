Dr. Robert Nobles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nobles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Nobles, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Baptist Neighborhood Hospital Thousand Oaks, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Methodist Hospital Texsan, Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital, Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital and Northeast Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Robert G Nobles III MD and Deborah Nobles, MPAS, PA-C5282 Medical Dr Ste 110, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 690-5511Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 8:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baptist Medical Center
- Baptist Neighborhood Hospital Thousand Oaks
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Methodist Hospital Texsan
- Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
- Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- Northeast Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Special Needs Plan
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Nobles?
Dr. Nobles has been my Doctor for a few years. He is a very caring Doctor who listens to your concerns. His team is very professional and kind.
About Dr. Robert Nobles, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467457937
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Tchg Hosps
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nobles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nobles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nobles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nobles speaks Spanish.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Nobles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nobles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nobles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nobles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.