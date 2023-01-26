See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Robert J Nocerini, MD

Pain Medicine
4.1 (47)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert J Nocerini, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe.

Dr. Nocerini works at Texas Pain Relief Group, Dallas, TX, Dallas, TX in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Pain Relief Group
    12222 N Central Expy Ste 150, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 549-7246
  2. 2
    Northstar Joint and Spine
    7704 San Jacinto Pl Ste 200, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 945-7966
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
  • Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Intervertebral Disc Disease
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fibromyalgia
Headache
Herniated Disc
Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spondylolisthesis
Upper Back Pain
Acute Postoperative Pain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Arthritis
Bone Disorders
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Cancer Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Epidural Steroid Injections
Facet Joint Pain
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome
Hip Pointer Injuries
Joint Drainage
Knee Disorders
Lumbar Disc Degeneration
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Neck Pain
Nerve Blocks
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Pain Management
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Phantom Limb Pain
Sacrum Disorders
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • Prime Health Services
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 26, 2023
    Dr. Nocerini listens, seeks to find out details about your pain and genuinely offers a plan to address your pain--not one plan for all. He understands what you are going through and wants to help you improve your health problems.
    W. Patterson — Jan 26, 2023
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert J Nocerini, MD?
    About Dr. Robert J Nocerini, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164451761
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Umdnj-University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert J Nocerini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nocerini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nocerini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nocerini has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nocerini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Nocerini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nocerini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nocerini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nocerini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

