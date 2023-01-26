Dr. Robert J Nocerini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nocerini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert J Nocerini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert J Nocerini, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe.
Locations
Texas Pain Relief Group12222 N Central Expy Ste 150, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (855) 549-7246
Northstar Joint and Spine7704 San Jacinto Pl Ste 200, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 945-7966Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nocerini listens, seeks to find out details about your pain and genuinely offers a plan to address your pain--not one plan for all. He understands what you are going through and wants to help you improve your health problems.
About Dr. Robert J Nocerini, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1164451761
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Nocerini has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nocerini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
