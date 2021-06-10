Dr. Robert Noel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Noel, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Noel, MD
Dr. Robert Noel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Noel's Office Locations
Associates In Plastic Surgery, 4001 Kresge Way Ste 220, Louisville, KY 40207
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Hello everyone! I received a breast reduction from Dr. Noel and I can definitely say it exceeded my expectations. Not only do I feel more confident I also felt confident in Dr. Noel. He takes the time to answer your questions as well as not making you feel rushed through your appointment. He is also super professional to the point I didn’t feel shy or nervous about what was being discussed. On actual surgery day he made me feel confident about going in the operating room. I would definitely recommend Dr. Noel to anyone who is considering doing any type of plastic surgery. Thank you again Dr. Noel!
About Dr. Robert Noel, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1942373832
Education & Certifications
- Breast Reconstruction Fellowship/St Josephs Hospital
- Plastic Surgery/Washington University Barnes Hospital
- General Surgery/University Of Louisville
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- B.S. Zoology/University Of Kentucky
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noel accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noel works at
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Noel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.