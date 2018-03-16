Overview of Dr. Robert Nolan, MD

Dr. Robert Nolan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond.



Dr. Nolan works at Baptist Health Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Richmond, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.