Dr. Robert Nolan, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Nolan, MD
Dr. Robert Nolan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Dr. Nolan works at
Dr. Nolan's Office Locations
ST. Joseph's Office104 Union Ave Ste 908, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 422-1742
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician. He is a doctor that you can talk to. He was the third opinion and the only one that would talk to me rather than down to me. He performed a microdiscectomy with excellent results. Solved my drop foot issues. Surgery was 20 months ago.
About Dr. Robert Nolan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
- University of Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nolan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nolan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nolan works at
Dr. Nolan has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nolan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Nolan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nolan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nolan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nolan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.