Dr. Robert Norman, DO

Family Medicine
2.9 (30)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Norman, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University.

Dr. Norman works at Robert A Norman DO in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert A Norman DO PA
    8002 Gunn Hwy, Tampa, FL 33626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 880-7546
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Skin
Itchy Skin
Acne
Dry Skin
Itchy Skin
Acne

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Itchy Skin
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Abdominal Pain
Acanthosis Nigricans
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Blood Allergy Testing
Boil
  View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Chickenpox
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Diabetes Type 2
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Erythema Multiforme
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Excessive Sweating
Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Ganglion Cyst
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Indigestion
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Keloid Scar
Lactose Intolerance
Lice
  View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Low Back Pain
Lymphangioma
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Memory Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Parapsoriasis
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Pharyngitis
Pilonidal Cyst
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Pollen Allergy
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Scabies
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Screenings
Skin Ulcer
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
Sunburn
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
VAP Lipid Testing
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jul 17, 2022
    Been seeing the doc for years. He is a guru. Highly recommend.
    Collin — Jul 17, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Robert Norman, DO
    About Dr. Robert Norman, DO

    Specialties
    Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1447272026
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Norman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Norman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Norman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

