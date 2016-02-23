Dr. Robert Norris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Norris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Norris, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 800 Walnut St Fl 9, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 829-5064
-
2
Pennsylvania Oncology Hematology Association Lab230 W Washington Sq Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions (215) 829-5064
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I felt complete confidence in Dr Norris. He carefully explained everything and answered all of my questions carefully.
About Dr. Robert Norris, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1659352250
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
