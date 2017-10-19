Dr. Robert Northway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Northway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Northway, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Northway, MD
Dr. Robert Northway, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Northway works at
Dr. Northway's Office Locations
Urology Austin608 Radam Ln, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 503-5133Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Urology Austin1005 W San Antonio St Ste A, Lockhart, TX 78644 Directions (512) 503-5134
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Northway has been very thorough with dealing with my issues of occasional bladder infections and small bath kidney stones (which completely went away after decreasing my calcium like he recommended). He also recommended 1 cranberry capsule daily and I haven't had a urinary infection for over 2 yrs now. He answers all my many questions, asks about my life in general and seems to care wholistically for his patients. He has a good sense of humor and every visit & my visits are great.
About Dr. Robert Northway, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1982657367
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Northway has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Northway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Northway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Northway has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Northway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Northway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Northway.
