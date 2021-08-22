Dr. Robert Norton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Norton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Norton, MD
Dr. Robert Norton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Delray Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Norton works at
Dr. Norton's Office Locations
Florida Spine Associates - Boca Raton670 Glades Rd Ste 200, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 495-9511Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Spine Associates - Ft. Lauderdale1414 SE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (561) 495-9511
Florida Spine Associates - Boynton Beach11135 S Jog Rd Ste 5, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 495-9511
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I very good experience with a excellent surgeon, I'm very pleased with the result and would without question recommend Dr. Norton
About Dr. Robert Norton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1972798379
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Norton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norton has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Scoliosis and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Norton speaks Hebrew.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Norton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norton.
