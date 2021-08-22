Overview of Dr. Robert Norton, MD

Dr. Robert Norton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Delray Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Norton works at Florida Spine Associates in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL and Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Scoliosis and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.