Dr. Robert Nossa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Nossa, MD is a Dermatologist in Marstons Mills, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
Dr. Nossa works at
Locations
Contemporary Dermatology3880 Falmouth Rd, Marstons Mills, MA 02648 Directions (508) 492-3200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Verona60 Pompton Ave, Verona, NJ 07044 Directions (973) 509-7259
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Although it took two months to schedule an appointment, it was well worth the wait. Office is extremely clean; office and medical staff professional and pleasant, and Dr. Nossa considerate and efficient in exam and procedure.
About Dr. Robert Nossa, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023089554
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center (New York)|Mt Sinai
- Rhode Island Hospital (Providence)
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nossa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nossa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nossa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nossa has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nossa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nossa speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Nossa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nossa.
