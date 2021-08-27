Dr. Robert Nudelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nudelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Nudelman, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Nudelman, MD
Dr. Robert Nudelman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Upper Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nudelman's Office Locations
- 1 1313 Carolina St Ste 300, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 272-4578
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nudelman saw my father for trigeminal neuralgia and had a great bedside manner, explaining the situation and choice of treatments clearly and concisely. After Dr. Nudelman had exhausted noninvasive treatments, he and my father agreed that in order to have quality of life a microvascular decompression surgery was necessary. This was brain surgery where Dr. Nudelman went into the brain and placed surgical felt between the trigeminal nerve and the artery that were touching and causing excruciating pain. After surgery, my dad awakened and all the pain in his along his face was gone. Dr. Nudeman was precise and had high expectations of the hospital and staff in post-op care. Dr Nudelman had thorough follow-up visits with my dad. I trusted Dr. Nudelman with my father's life. and my father now has a much better quality of life.
About Dr. Robert Nudelman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578554903
Education & Certifications
- U MD Hosps
- U MD Hosps
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nudelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nudelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nudelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nudelman has seen patients for Upper Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nudelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nudelman speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nudelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nudelman.
