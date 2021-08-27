Overview of Dr. Robert Nudelman, MD

Dr. Robert Nudelman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Upper Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.