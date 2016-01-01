Dr. Robert Nudelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nudelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Nudelman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Nudelman, MD
Dr. Robert Nudelman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They graduated from University of Illinois and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Nudelman works at
Dr. Nudelman's Office Locations
1
Community Pediatric Medical Group1250 La Venta Dr Ste 103, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 254-3760Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Community Pediatric Medical Group145 W Los Angeles Ave, Moorpark, CA 93021 Directions (805) 254-3764Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Nudelman, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
NPI: 1750476891
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- Cook County Hospital
- University of Illinois
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nudelman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nudelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nudelman speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nudelman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nudelman.
