Overview of Dr. Robert Null, MD

Dr. Robert Null, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Independence, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.



Dr. Null works at Discover Vision Centers in Independence, MO with other offices in Leawood, KS and Hiawatha, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.