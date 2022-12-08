Dr. Robert Null, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Null is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Null, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Null, MD
Dr. Robert Null, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Independence, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.
Dr. Null works at
Dr. Null's Office Locations
-
1
Discover Vision Centers4741 S Cochise Dr, Independence, MO 64055 Directions
-
2
Leawood11500 Granada St # 100, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (816) 478-1230
-
3
Wolfe Eye Clinic-cedar Rapids1195 Boyson Rd Ste 200, Hiawatha, IA 52233 Directions (319) 362-8032
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Null?
Dr. Null listens to his patients questions and concerns. He helped me with substituting expensive medication for generic medication that are similarly effective. I am appreciative of his services.
About Dr. Robert Null, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1932547866
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Ophthalmology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Null has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Null accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Null has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Null works at
Dr. Null has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Null on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Null. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Null.
