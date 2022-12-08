See All Ophthalmologists in Independence, MO
Dr. Robert Null, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (65)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Null, MD

Dr. Robert Null, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Independence, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.

Dr. Null works at Discover Vision Centers in Independence, MO with other offices in Leawood, KS and Hiawatha, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital
Dr. Null's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Discover Vision Centers
    4741 S Cochise Dr, Independence, MO 64055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Leawood
    11500 Granada St # 100, Leawood, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 478-1230
  3. 3
    Wolfe Eye Clinic-cedar Rapids
    1195 Boyson Rd Ste 200, Hiawatha, IA 52233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (319) 362-8032

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 08, 2022
    Dr. Null listens to his patients questions and concerns. He helped me with substituting expensive medication for generic medication that are similarly effective. I am appreciative of his services.
    — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Null, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932547866
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Null, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Null is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Null has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Null has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Null has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Null on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Null. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Null.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Null, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Null appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

