Dr. Bob Nyberg, DDS
Overview
Dr. Bob Nyberg, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in New Bern, NC.
Dr. Nyberg works at
Locations
New Bern Dental Care4003 M L KING JR BLVD, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 277-2225
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Delta Dental
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nyberg is great! His prices are reasonable, he's got a gentle touch, and his staff is friendly and helpful. Appointment times are honored -- no waiting longer than a few minutes, if any. Can't say enough good things about him!
About Dr. Bob Nyberg, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nyberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nyberg using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nyberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nyberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nyberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nyberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nyberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.