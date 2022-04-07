Dr. Robert Nykaza, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nykaza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Nykaza, DDS
Overview
Dr. Robert Nykaza, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO.

Locations
Lake Avenue Dental830 Tenderfoot Hill Rd Ste 210, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Directions (719) 345-5379
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nykaza?
I've been going to Dr. Nykaza for a long time (15-20 years, maybe). Dr. Bob is an outstanding dentist; very skilled and very personable. His entire staff is also very capable and personable, too.
About Dr. Robert Nykaza, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, American Sign Language
- Male
- 1164520201
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nykaza has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nykaza using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nykaza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nykaza speaks American Sign Language.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nykaza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nykaza.
