Dr. Robert Oberstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Oberstein, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Oberstein works at
Locations
Bloomfield533 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 547-1278
Hartford - Retreat100 Retreat Ave Ste 400, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 547-1278
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He listens, which I think is the most important quality in a doctor. He’s thorough, kind, and is genuinely concerned with his patients’ well being.
About Dr. Robert Oberstein, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oberstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oberstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oberstein works at
Dr. Oberstein has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oberstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Oberstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oberstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oberstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oberstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.