Dr. Robert Ocampo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ocampo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Ocampo, DPM
Overview of Dr. Robert Ocampo, DPM
Dr. Robert Ocampo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Ocampo works at
Dr. Ocampo's Office Locations
-
1
SportsMED Orthopaedic Surgery and Spine Center4715 Whitesburg Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35802 Directions (256) 881-5151Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
SportsMED Orthopaedic Surgery and Spine Center33 Hughes Rd, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 881-5151Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Athens Office22423 US Highway 72, Athens, AL 35613 Directions (256) 230-9607Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ocampo?
From Day one, after years having pain on both feet, Dr Ocampo tell me what was wrong just touching them. Seemed like he can X Ray with his hands. Everything he said i had, was later confirmed by studies and X Ray. With the Huge plus from his well educated and warm human way to be. I can recommend him enough. Year after my left foot, i'd made the other one with similar process and success. Now, 3 years after finishing the correction on my hammer toes and bunionettes I'd completly forgot about my issues, but never forgot about him and his nurses.
About Dr. Robert Ocampo, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1255387411
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County and USC Medical Center
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ocampo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ocampo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ocampo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ocampo works at
Dr. Ocampo has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ocampo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Ocampo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ocampo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ocampo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ocampo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.