Overview of Dr. Robert Odell, MD

Dr. Robert Odell, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Odell works at Neuropathy & Pain Centers of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Pahrump, NV and Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.